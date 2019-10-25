State Fair of Louisiana closed due to weather conditions

SHREVEPORT, La – Due to inclement weather conditions, the State Fair of Louisiana will not be opening today and all scheduled Fair events are canceled.

However, the State Fair Livestock Show that is taking place at the Fairgrounds will go on as scheduled.

Attractions, carnival rides, and concerts aren’t able to operate in the heavy rain.

The Fair will reopen Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00am and will be back on schedule.

