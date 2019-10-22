State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. – The 113th State Fair of Louisiana will take place at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport.

Opening day is this Thursday and will run through November 10th. The hours of operation will be 10am to 10pm except on Friday and Saturday when the Fair will run until 11pm. Parking and admission are free until 3:00 pm on weekdays. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This Thursday, October 24, is Opening Day. Gates open at 10am. Parking and admission are free from 10am until 3pm on weekdays . It’s also $2.00 day – rides are just $2 all day long, and after 3pm, parking and admission are $2 each as well.

Senior Day at the Fair is also this Thursday, October 24. We will honor our greatest generation, our seniors! There will be live entertainment, over 100 exhibitors with great information, free health screenings, free flu and pneumonia shots with your Medicare card (while they last), and over 150 door prizes will be given away. This event is presented by Best of Times Magazine.

Concerts scheduled on the main stage this week are:

This Thursday, October 24th, KANDU will play at 7:00 pm to open the Fair. Friday night, October 25th, Casey Martin Band performs at 7:30 pm with Beaux Atkins taking the at stage at 9:00 pm. On Saturday, October 26th, Sam Williams, the grandson of country music legend, Hank Williams, will perform at 7:00 pm. Down from Nashville Tennessee country, great Frank Foster will take the stage at 8:30 pm. This Sunday, October 27th will be Gospel Mega Fest at the State Fair. Gospel Bands will perform on the main stage beginning at 3:00 pm ending at 9:00 pm.

18 th Annual Antique Tractor Show and Pull, this Friday & Saturday, October 25 th & October 26 th presented by the East Texas Antique Tractor & Engine Association. There will be an antique tractor display, antique tractor pull competition, blacksmithing demonstrations and an old fire truck display.

Red River Smiths blacksmithing demonstrations will take place Saturday, October 26 th at the Antique Tractor Pull area presented by the Red River Smiths.

State Fair Cheer & Dance Championship Saturday, October 26 th , from 10:00 am until over (approx. 6:00pm) in Hirsch Coliseum. Free admission with State Fair gate admission.

State Fair School Spirit Competition Sunday, October 27 th , from 11:00am – until over in Hirsch Coliseum. Free admission with State Fair gate admission.

The Largest Livestock Show in Louisiana kicks off this week.

kicks off this week. Visit our website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com for more details on concerts, event schedules, free attractions, and discounted ticket information.

