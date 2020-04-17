Man dies in Benton farm fire

Live Now
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has died following an early morning fire in Benton.

Crews with Benton Fire District #4 responded to the blaze shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday at a farm in the 100 block of Wilson Loop.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office one person died in the fire.

A man’s body was discovered inside a horse stable after crews put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire investigation is under investigation.

