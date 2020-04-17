Man dies in Benton farm fire

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has died following an early morning fire in Benton.

Crews with Benton Fire District #4 responded to the blaze shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday at a farm in the 100 block of Wilson Loop.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office one person died in the fire.

A man’s body was discovered inside a horse stable after crews put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire investigation is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.