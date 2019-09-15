State makes offer to Louisiana parents who owe child support

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana parents whose driver’s licenses are suspended because they’re behind on child support payments have through September to use a program offering a path to license reinstatement.

The Department of Children and Family Services says its “On the Road Again” program lets parents get license suspensions lifted for a reduced payment of what’s usually owed.

The deadline is Sept. 30.

To get licenses back under the program, parents must pay two months of court-ordered child support, $100 toward past-due support and court-ordered administrative fees.

They also must pay fines required by the state motor vehicles office.

Parents seeking more information can go online , speak to their caseworkers or call 1-888-524-3578.

The social services agency says it’s collected nearly $122,000 for 174 children since the license reinstatement program began Aug. 1.

