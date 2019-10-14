Statewide Independent Living Council to hold job fair in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Are you looking for a sustainable career or community resources for your family, then you don’t want to miss next week’s job fair in Shreveport.

The Statewide Independent Living Council Inclusion Job and Resource event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Shreveport Park and Recreation David Raines Community Center on 2920 Round Grove Lane.

This SILC job fair will provide information about openings and resources available in Shreveport- Bossier and surrounding areas.

Individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to attend.