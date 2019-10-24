Stay informed with the new DeSoto Sheriff App

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There is a new and better way for you to stay informed about what’s going on in DeSoto Parish.

On Thursday Sheriff Jayson Richardson launched the “DeSoto Sheriff App” which will provide you with a quick-access application and one-stop-shop for all things related to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s a list of things this app has to offer:

Push Notifications: The DeSoto Sheriff App allows us the ability to send out push notifications to your device for events such as bad weather, a missing person, roadway closures, or danger to the community. Make sure you allow notifications in the settings of your phone.

Offender Watch: See a list of sex offenders in your area with an interactive map, pictures, and guide that is easy to navigate.

Submit A Tip: Submitting a Tip to Crimestoppers is a feature that has been available for a while, and we have added to that: Neighborhood Watch and Special Needs Awareness.

Jail Info: See a list of all current inmates, charges, visitation information, and add to an inmate’s commissary right there in the app.

Helpful Contacts: A phone book of local agencies where you can call straight from our app, visit the agency’s website, or get directions using your devices map application. You will also find websites and phone numbers to ALL DeSoto Parish Schools.

Social Media and Events: You will find the Sheriff’s Office Facebook feed in our App for Press Releases and you may also check out our Events tab to keep track of local events that the Sheriff’s Office hosts in the community. There you will find event info, date, time, and location, so you can plan accordingly.

Scam Tips: Read about known phone/email scams and new scams as they are reported. Find out how to protect yourself, and where to properly report a potential scammer.

Divisions: View the different divisions within the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and find out what they do.

Weather: You may notice the temperature in the top left of the screen. Tap on that and you will find current weather conditions in great detail for your area!

Sheriff's Corner: Every-so-often, Sheriff Richardson will update this section with current events and otherwise relevant information. Directly from his desk to you!

You can find the App by searching for “DeSoto Parish” in the Google Play and App Stores.