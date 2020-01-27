STIHL recalls pressure washers due to injury hazard

(NBC News) – “Stihl” is recalling more than 16,000 pressure washers due to an injury hazard.

The recall involves the spray wand supplied with “Stihl r-e-90 pressure washers.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received seven reports of the nozzle detaching from the spray wand during use.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have this product, contact “Stihl” for a free replacement.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

