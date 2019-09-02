Stoner Hill shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was fatally shot Sunday night in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Sherman E. Rambo Jr., of Shreveport.

Rambo was shot in the back shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at the A1 Stop gas station in the 300 block of East Stoner Ave. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Rambo was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.

