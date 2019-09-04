Stonewall suspect on the lam after Friday afternoon car chase now a guest at CCC

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect who has been on the lam since Friday is now dining with other inmates at Caddo Correctional Center.

Glen Merrell, 40, of Stonewall, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after what must have been a very long walk.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Ondray Miles spotted Merrell Tuesday afternoon, walking near Louisiana Highway 789 and Denise Road in south Caddo Parish, and took him into custody without incident.

Allegedly, it all began around 2 p.m. Friday when Merrell and a companion, 45-year-old Carissa Nye, of Keithville, were out for a ride in a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sundquist saw the couple, and noticed the Pontiac had expired tags.

At that point, deputies tried to execute a traffic stop at North Lakeshore Drive and Edison Road in Caddo Parish, but Merrell had other ideas, hit the accelerator and led deputies on a not-so-merry chase.

During the pursuit, deputies deployed a spike strip in an attempt to stop Merrell’s vehicle, but Merrell allegedly kept on keeping on, driving at high speeds on the rim of a damaged front tire into oncoming traffic and passing in no-passing zones all the way to Harrison County, Texas.

Once in Harrison County, the chase progressed to FM 1999, where Merrell allegedly drove off the road, through a fence, crossing a cattle field and jumping a seven-foot ditch.

Finally coming to a halt, Merrell and Ms. Nye exited the Bonneville and took off on foot into the woods.

But, in Nye’s case, not for long. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Nye was apprehended “about three steps away.”

Harrison County deputies graciously gave Nye a ride to the County Jail, where she was booked on a charge of evading arrest.

While Nye remains incarcerated in Harrison County, Merrell was booked into Caddo Correctional Center, charged with reckless operation, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and more.

