Stop travel on Rails to Trails, follow Gov. Edwards orders

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff is asking everyone to stay away from Rails to Trails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff John Ballance announced Monday that sheriff’s deputies will be monitoring traffic on Rails To Trails and will take appropriate action for those who do not adhere to this request and the governor’s order.

Sheriff Ballance said, “All citizens of Louisiana are still under a stay at home order through April 12 and for this reason I am asking anyone who rides any form of recreational vehicle to refrain from traveling or congregating on the Rails To Trails in Bienville Parish until further notice. We at the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office are acting under the assumption that everyone whether infected or not has been exposed to the coronavirus. As a precaution to ensure the public health and safety of our residents, I am asking that ALL citizens abide by Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order and refrain from all unnecessary travel.”

