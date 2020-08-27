Storm damage causes landline issues in South Highland and Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some AT&T landline customers have lost the ability to make phone calls outside of the South Highlands and Queensborough Central Offices in what appears to be related to storm damage from Hurricane Laura.

Just before 4 p.m. today, AT&T notified the Caddo Parish 9-1-1 Center about the problem, according to Caddo 9-1-1 director Martha Carter.

The customers located within those central offices are isolated from the rest of the AT&T network and won’t be able to call 9-1-1 or any other number outside of the South Highlands Central Office or the Queensborough Central Office, but they will be able to make calls within their own central offices.

The South Highland Central Office serves approximately 41,000 AT&T landline customers, which have the central office prefixes of 219, 861, 862, 863, 864, 865, 866, 868, 869, 870; and the Queensborough Central Office has approximately 5,600 landline customers, which have the central office prefixes of 631, 636, 525, 621, 632, 635, 638.

The AT&T Shreveport Main Central Office that routes all 9-1-1 calls to the 9-1-1 center is not affected and all other central offices in the parish are fully operational.

In addition, all Mobile or cellular phone service is fully operational.

People who are affected by this outage are asked to use their cell phones or contact someone within their neighborhood to contact 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Currently there is no estimated time of repair given by AT&T. As updates are received, they will be reported.

