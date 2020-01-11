Caddo Coroner identifies Oil City man killed by tree falling through home in overnight storms

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UPDATE: The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man who died in an overnight storm after a tree fell through his Oil City residence.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, 75-year-old Raymond Holden was in bed when a large tree fell into his home on the 300 block of North Kerley, crushing him.

It happened just before 1 a.m. as a tornado-warned storm was bringing damaging winds into the area.

Caddo Parish patrol deputies responded to reports when he wife called 911. Although firefighters and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted a rescue, they found Holden had not survived.

Officers with the Oil City and Rodessa Police Departments responded, along with Caddo Fire Districts 1, 7 and 8 . Representatives from the American Red Cross also responded and provided assistance to the elderly woman whose home was destroyed.

Many neighbors responded to the death of Holden after reading about it on social media.

One neighbor, Tommy Tubbs, actually lived in the home before the Holdens moved in. He says he knew the victim and his wife and called Raymond a good man.

“I met him a few times. He was a nice guy. They fixed this house up nice and had it looking real good.. But this is a sad situation.”

Red Cross came out to assess the damages as crews taped off a perimeter of the home Saturday morning. Holden’s wife was in a hotel for the time being.

