Storm fatality in Oklahoma due to fallen trees

VALLIANT, Okla. Valliant Emergency Management says during the storms last night there was a fatality west of Valliant. Several large trees fell onto a mobile home trapping the occupants inside.

They were able to locate two of them and escorted them to a rescue truck while they cut away the trees to gain access to the third person.

Unfortunately that person didn’t make it.

Pine Creek VFD, McCurtain County EMS and McCurtain County Sheriff department assisted the scene.

