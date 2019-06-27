Storms knock down giant trees in MLK area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Giant trees crush homes and cars after strong storms sweep through Shreveport Wednesday evening.

The storms knocked down massive trees in the Martin Luther King area.

Several trees fell in the 3100 block of Stafford damaging a home and two cars.

Many homes were also damaged near Pines Rd. in west Shreveport.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

