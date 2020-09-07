STPSO: Covington woman arrested for leaving dog in 115 degree car while she shopped

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say left a dog unattended inside a parked car while she shopped.

A shopper dialed 911 after spotting a lethargic dog inside a parked car in a Covington shopping center on the morning of September 4. The caller told police she waited outside the vehicle for at least 20 minutes, according to the STPSO.

A responding officer opened the unlocked vehicle and rescued the dog, Temperatures inside the vehicle reached 115 degrees, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Ana Perez was arrested when she returned to her car after shopping. She has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

“Leaving a dog in a hot car is like leaving a dog in an oven,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am thankful this individual called and likely saved this dog’s life.”