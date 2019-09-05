Strangers pay respects to Oklahoma WWII Veteran

(KFOR/NBC NEWS) — Hundreds of strangers gathered together in Perry, Oklahoma this week to witness the passing of an American patriot.

Herman White was born on Dec. 1, 1921. Last month, he passed away at the age of 97. He had no surviving family members.

White’s wife passed in 1998, and his only son died a year after. So, the local funeral home teamed up with the Perry American Legion chapter to raise funds and put on services for the medal recipient.

