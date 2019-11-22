String of gun violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – In the past week there have been at least nine shootings throughout Shreveport. Two of those incidents involved children.

Here’s a look at just some of the violence in the city over the last seven days. Friday two year old Kynsley Robinson was fatally shot at the Linwood Homes Apartments.

There was a shooting over the weekend, followed by a string of shootings Tuesday. That afternoon one person went to the hospital and another to jail after a blue SUV was found riddled with bullet holes. Tuesday before 6pm, 19 year old Xathaniel Williams was found shot to death on Gregory Street. Later that night two women were rushed to the hospital following a drive by shooting on Rightway Avenue.

Wednesday a six year old looking out the window at the Northwood apartments was hit by gun fire when someone pulled up at the complex and started firing shots.

Councilman Grayson Boucher says, “It’s very disheartening to see this happen within our city. I think everyone that’s in office ran on the quality of life issue when it comes to public safety. We want everyone to feel safe in the city of Shreveport.”

Boucher is the public safety committee chairman and he believes the needs of the police department should be addressed in the city’s next budget.

“I think what we really need to do is take a hard look at our budget and see if we can help Chief Raymond with any needs he needs as far as personnel, equipment, things like that this budget season.”

He went on to say the council can also offer up ideas and programs to assist the police department.