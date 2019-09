PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Peyton Perrier immediately felt the physical and mental benefits of yoga when he first started practicing in Pflugerville Fire Department's firefighter recruit academy. Two years later, he's hoping to deepen his practice.

"I think the benefits of yoga — with being on shift working on an ambulance, working on an engine — and being able to do yoga coming off shift just kind of sets your mind for the following day," he said. "Whether you didn't get any sleep the night before or you got some sleep and you need some extra energy for the rest of the day, either way, the yoga is going to improve your sleep when you go home or it's going to improve your day, your attitude and your physical body."