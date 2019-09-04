Student faces hate crime charge after hanging noose in elevator

(WAND/NBC News) A University of Illinois student has been arrested after a noose was found hanging in an elevator at a building on campus.

Andrew Smith, 19, of Normal, was charged with disorderly conduct and a hate crime.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and given a $5,000 bail, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say students found the noose hanging in the elevator early Sunday morning.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2k4aZg4

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.