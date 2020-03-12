Student removed from cheer team part of national campaign

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport high school senior who was kicked off the cheer leading team is now part of a national campaign. Her hair lead to her removal and now it’s at the center of a movement to build confidence one photo at a time.

An Illinois based photographer heard about Asia Simo’s story and traveled across the country to New Orleans for a special photo shoot.

Earlier this year Asia was removed from the cheer leading team at Captain Shreve High School.

“I was really blessed because he saw my story and reached out to my mom about it.”

Asia received 15 demerits because her hair wasn’t uniform and that ultimately lead to her dismissal from the team.

Jermaine Horton has spearheaded the Art of Confidence Project.

“This all got started from helping someone that was denied her school photos and it turned into a movement and a project.”

This campaign has taken him to Michigan, Texas and now City Park in New Orleans. For some it’s just photos but for Horton it’s a life changing experience for all involved.

“So when they go through their journey of life they don’t have to wonder if I’m good enough? Was I great enough? Was I cute enough? Was I beautiful enough? Was I what society said I should be?”