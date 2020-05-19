Students present mental health policy recommendations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of local students address mental health in Louisiana schools.



Step Forward and the Northwest Louisiana Teen Advisory Committee put together a list of policy recommendations.

“It’s really empowering that we see student voice actually being able to create meaningful policy change within our school district. It really makes me feel optimistic and it makes me feel proud of Caddo and Bossier Parish and all we’ve been able to accomplish.”



The group believes schools should provide a virtual form to schedule appointments with counselors.

They also recommend for counselors to visit with students outside of the office on a weekly basis and for teacher mental health training to be expanded.

5,070 high school students were surveyed and the committee says 83 percent of Northwest Louisiana high school students face social and emotional challenges.