Study: sunscreen enters bloodstream after 1 day

(CNN) – Sunscreen is supposed to protect you from dangerous overexposure to the sun’s damaging rays, but some types may be doing more harm than good.

A new study found several common sunscreen ingredients can enter the bloodstream at dangerous levels after just one day of use.

The levels were high enough to warrant a government safety investigation.

A dozen chemical sunscreens were studied by the FDA.

The study found four of the chemicals remain in the body for at least 24 hours after sunscreen use stopped.

The FDA says more research is needed before the chemicals can be considered safe and effective.

This doesn’t mean you should stop using sun protection to prevent skin cancer.

Barrier sunscreens that contain Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide don’t include the chemicals in question.