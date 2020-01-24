Study: Toxic chemicals found in tap water in U.S. cities

(CNN) — A new study shows that the tap water you drink may be toxic.

The new report found that drinking water in dozens of cities nationwide is contaminated with elevated levels of “forever chemicals” or PFAS.

Them chemicals got that name because they don’t break down naturally and will build up in our bodies, increasing the risk of cancer, reducing the effectiveness of vaccines and harming the development of fetuses.

According to the report from the “Environmental Working Group”, tap water samples from 44 places in 31 states and the District of Columbia were tested.

Some of the highest PFAs levels detected were in samples from major metropolitan areas, including New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia and the Northern New Jersey suburbs of New York City.

Only one location, Meridian, Mississippi had no detectable PFAS which draws its drinking water from wells more than 700 feet deep.

In 34 places where the group found PFAS, contamination has not been publicly reported by the Environmental Protection Agency or state environmental agencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly all Americans have PFAS in their blood, and the health effects of low levels of these “forever chemicals” are unknown.

