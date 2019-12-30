Study: Volunteering, good deeds reduce physical pain

(CNN) — We’ve all heard it’s better to give than receive. But science also suggests giving can actually ease physical pain.

A peer-reviewed journal published a new series of studies Monday.

Researchers said the studies found that people experiencing pain benefited instantly from altruistic acts.

For instance, one study found those who volunteered to give blood after an earthquake experienced less pain than non-volunteers.

Another study found that volunteers helping children of migrant workers experienced less pain in cold temperatures than non-volunteers.

Researchers believe this is because of regions of the brain that react to painful stimulation.

They say those areas seem to be deactivated during altruistic acts.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.