SU Human Jukebox now on Louisiana license plate

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The Louisiana OMV has a new addition in their license plate collection.

You can now officially recognize the Southern University Human Jukebox on your car.

The Southern University Human Jukebox announced that a new Louisiana license plate now bears their name.

Southern University’s Human Jukebox recently participated in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

