SU Human Jukebox now on Louisiana license plate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The Louisiana OMV has a new addition in their license plate collection.

You can now officially recognize the Southern University Human Jukebox on your car.

The Southern University Human Jukebox announced that a new Louisiana license plate now bears their name.

We are pleased to announce that the Louisiana OMV has launched the sale of our Southern University “Human Jukebox” Supporter License Plate! We look forward to seeing our fellow Southernites and other supporters on the road representing the Jukebox! — SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) January 8, 2020

Southern University’s Human Jukebox recently participated in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

