Summer grilling tips from Skinny Louisiana author Shelly Marie Redmond

Summer and grilling goes hand-in-hand. Giving us some healthy grilling tips is culinary dietitian and author of Skinny Louisiana in the Kitchen, Shelly Marie Redmond.

She walks through a fun party menu which includes a nitrate free beef sausage, low-card gluten free buns, a low sugar coleslaw and more. Watch both videos for the recipes.

And, for more delicious and healthy tips, visit: www.skinnylouisiana.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.