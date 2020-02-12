Surprise your valentine with a personalized card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Surprise your valentine this year with a personalized love song!

Members of the River Cities Jubilee Harmony group will show up in person and sing love songs to your loved one.

They’ll present your sweetheart with one long-stemmed red silk rose and a Valentine card personalized with a special message from you. Additional roses and other gifts will be available at extra cost.

The group delivers anywhere within Shreveport or Bossier City at no extra charge (for a nominal fee they deliver to Barksdale AFB or Greenwood ).

During the day on Thursday the 13th or Friday the 14th they will deliver within a three-hour time window (your specified time ±1½ hours) for a base price of only $60! (If you need a shorter delivery window, we offer two additional options at extra charge.) On those evenings, we’ll deliver within a ½-hour window (specified time ±15 min.) for a base price of $100.

The deadline for ordering online for delivery on either of these days is 5:00 PM the previous day! After that, or for deliveries outside of Shreveport / Bossier City / Greenwood / Barksdale AFB, or for any other special request which this online ordering system doesn’t handle, please phone your order in at 673-4968.

You can also order a singing valentine on their website: shreveportharmony.org.

