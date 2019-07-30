Survey: 28% of food delivery people admit to snacking on your food before dropping it off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The results of a new survey may have you reconsider having your food delivered.

The survey conducted by restaurant food supplier and distributor US Foods asked both consumers and delivery workers about their “habits and pain points” when it comes to ordering and delivering meals.

Out of the nearly 500 delivery workers surveyed, more 25% said they’d munched on food from an order.

US Foods found that the average American has two food delivery apps on their smartphone, from which they order about three times a month. The most popular apps included Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

