Survey shows people would name their child ‘pumpkin spice’ to get free coffee

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice lattes are officially back on the menu and this year they’ve added a twist.

The company has released a Pumpkin cream cold brew coffee–the first new pumpkin beverage to hit the menu in 16 years.

A new survey showed how dedicated pumpkin spice fans are to their favorite flavor.

When asked what they would do to get Pumpkin Spice coffee for life, 41 percent said they would stand in the line at the DMV once a month for the rest of their lives.

30 percent said they would sit in traffic for two hours a day.

And 35 percent even said they would name their child ‘Pumpkin Spice’.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.