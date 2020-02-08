SUSLA awarded $200,000 for job training program

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport is awarded $200,000 for an environment job training program.

SUSLA will train 60 people on how to address environmental hazards in the city. Recruits will be placed in three separate training sessions.

Dr. Rodney Ellis says the job placement goal for the program is 85 percent.

“We’re not just a two year University, but we’re a community college. We have an obligation not just to be part of the community, but infuse our services into the community in an effort to make a difference.”

The grant is from the Environmental Protection Agency.