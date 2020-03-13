SUSLA cancels in-person classes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No in-person classes will be held at Southern University Shreveport the week of March 16. Alternative instruction will be made available for students. Spring Break will be held March 23-27 and classes will resume remotely on March 30.

According to Communications Director Janene Tate, The Southern University System remains committed to the safety and well being of its students, employees and visitors. In light of current concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and concerns about exposure in Louisiana, our campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport are actively engaging local, state and national health agencies to best decide how to move forward with classes and activities.

As of today, there are no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases on any of our campuses. However, out of an abundance of caution:

Southern University Baton Rouge

Classes will be cancelled March 16-21.

Spring Break will now be held on March 23-27.

Classes will resume remotely on March 30.

Classes will continue remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester.

Students residing on campus are encouraged to return home.

Southern University at New Orleans

All in-person classes were suspended today at noon. Classes will continue suspension tomorrow, March 13.

Spring Break has been rescheduled for the week of March 16.

Classes will resume remotely on March 23.

Classes will continue remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester.

Southern University Agricultural and Research Center

All parish, regional, and state level programming is suspended until further notice. Extension/Outreach staff is to report to their respective normal duty stations.

Information regarding the Southern University Law Center is forthcoming.

Campus operations, including food services, will continue as normal.

All Southern University System students, employees, parents and other populations are encouraged to rely upon relevant information disseminated via official Southern University websites, social media, text messages and emails. As always, refer to coronavirus.gov for travel advisories, safety tips and more pertinent information as this is an ever-evolving situation.