SUSLA participating in HBCU virtual graduation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Walking across the stage for graduation, enjoying her final moments at Southern University at Shreveport, just some of the memories Jasmine Lampkin missed out on.

“I would describe my senior year as challenging.”

Despite going from attending class four days a week to 100 percent online, Lampkin was able to fulfill her degree requirements to graduate.

“I got a chance to witness my true strength and I overcame every obstacle in order to get my degree.”

Saturday, May 16th she will be able to celebrate her accomplishments with HBCU graduates across the country.

SUSLA’s Chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis says they’re joining forces with HBCUs across the country for a virtual graduation.

“To send the message to all HBCU graduates that their service to their institutions and their efforts even in these times are truly appreciated.”

It will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and former President Barack Obama will share a special message with graduates.

The virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed on Chase’s social media pages Saturday at 1 pm.