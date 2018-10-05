Suspect arrested for intentionally setting local restaurant on fire

A man is behind bars in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a local restaurant on Labor Day.

Investigators have arrested 30-year-old Jordan Charles Morgan for intentionally starting a fire at Long John Silver’s in the 1300 block of Kings Hwy back on Sept. 3.

Fire crews reported one of the doors being unsecured when they arrived. Due to the timing of the blaze it was investigated because of its high suspicious nature.

Morgan was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Simple Arson.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Local Restaurant Closed After Devastating Morning Fire

Shreveport Fire Department had several units dispatched to Long Johns Silver this morning after smoke was seen coming from the commercial structure.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kings Highway at 5:50 AM this morning. The first fire crew arrived on scene in six minutes to report heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a wood framed commercial structure. Fire crews initially went inside to locate the source of the smoke. During the search, there were some electrical issues that could not be resolved by the Battalion Safety Officer. On Scene Command was forced to remove all crews from the interior for firefighter safety. SWEPCO expedited their arrival and was able to cut the power to the building to allow a more detailed assessment of the situation.

Crews reported one of the doors was unlocked when they arrived on scene. Due to the timing of the fire and location, the fire is being investigated as suspicious in nature. The store manager arrived on scene to provide the investigator valuable information regarding store schedules and routine procedures.

It took the efforts of 12 fire units (approx. 36 firefighters), over an hour to bring the situation under control. Due to the high demand of physical activity and increased scene time, crews were rotated through rehab where signal 51 (support group) and a SFD Medic Unit provided members with hydration and food.

The building received major fire damage and is deemed a total loss. There were no injuries reported to fire crews.