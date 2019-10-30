Suspect arrested in beating, robbery of elderly W. Shreveport hotel clerk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted as a suspect in the beating and robbery of an elderly hotel clerk in west Shreveport earlier this month is behind bars, according to Shreveport police.

Police say 30-year-old Wesley Harper III was arrested Tuesday.

The robbery and beating happened at the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive on October 15. Patrol officers were called there for a report of an assault and battery and arrived to find a 75-year-old employee suffering from serious head injuries.

Harper had allegedly walked into the lobby, jumped over the counter, and brutally beat the hotel clerk until he lost consciousness prior to stealing valuable items from the hotel.

Shreveport police say Harper fled on foot and remained at large until authorities spotted him just outside a home in the 5600 block of Kent Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Harper is charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft. His bond is set at $160,000.

