Suspect breaks into vehicle, uses stolen credit card at local businesses

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help identifying a suspect who broke into a woman’s vehicle, stole her purse and then used her credit card at local businesses.

The burglary recently happened in the Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot at 2950 E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force following the vehicle burglary the suspect was seen on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card at area businesses.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is eligible for a cash reward. To submit a tip please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com/.

