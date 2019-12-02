Suspect charged with 1st degree murder of Haughton teen requests public defender

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The suspect accused in the shooting death of a Haughton man on Friday today appeared in Bossier District Court today via video from Bossier Maximum Security.

Taylor Kerley, 18, told the court he could not afford an attorney, so his case was referred to the Bossier Public Defender’s Office.

Kerley is charged with first degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Johnathan Bothwell, who was shot and killed in his home in the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane in Haughton, La.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives believe Bothwell’s death was the result of a ‘drug rip,” where a supposed drug deal was actually intended to be a robbery.

In addition to the first degree murder charge, Kerley faces on count of aggravated second degree battery, as another adult in the home was battered before he fled the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.