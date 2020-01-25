Suspect charged with assault; girlfriend critical, suffering brain injuries

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year old man is behind bars after a Friday morning altercation left his girlfriend fighting for her life in a local hospital, according to Texarkana Texas police.

Dontavious Haney, 19, was arrested and is being held in the Bi-State Jail, while his 21-year-old girlfriend is listed in critical condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center, where it was determined she has life-threatening injuries pertaining to her brain.

TTPD officers were dispatched to an assist the ambulance call at an apartment in the 1600 block of Peach Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on his unconscious girlfriend, who was lying on the floor of the apartment. Officers determined that the victim was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived.

The initial investigation revealed Haney and the victim had been involved in an extended argument that morning.

At some point, the victim reportedly slapped Haney’s phone out of his hands and he then allegedly struck her in the face with his fist.

She collapsed shortly after that, and Haney called 911 when he realized she was not breathing.

She is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Haney is in the Bi-State Jail, charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and is being held on $100,000 bond.

