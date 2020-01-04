Suspect in fatal shooting of ETX deputy refuses to waive extradition

Greg Newson, 45, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Panola County Sheriff’s deputy early Tuesday morning. He was arrested in Shreveport around 3 a.m. Tuesday after a brief high-speed chase. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy on New Year’s Eve during an attempted traffic stop is fighting extradition back to East Texas.

47-year-old Gregory Dewayne Newson of Shreveport is wanted in Panola County on a warrant for capital murder of a peace officer in the shooting death of 28-year-old Deputy Christopher Dickerson.

Panola County Sheriffs Deputy Christopher Dickerson was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Source: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Dickerson was shot during a traffic stop just outside of Carthage around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson abruptly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire when Deputy Dickerson pulled him over. Authorities believe the wounded deputy was able to return fire. When Newson was captured about an hour later in Shreveport, he was suffering gunshot wounds.

Dickerson died of his injuries at the hospital.

Newson appeared in Caddo District Court Friday morning, where he refused to waive extradition. That means the Panola County District Attorney will have to formally request Caddo Parish hand Newson over into their custody in order to face the charge.

Another extradition hearing has been set for February 27.

For now, Newson remains held without bond at the Caddo Correctional Center.

