Suspect on the run after robbing employee at Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a suspect who robbed a restaurant employee at gunpoint.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Subway in the 6500 block of Youree Dr.

The suspect held an employee at gunpoint while demanding money from the register. He then ran from the business in an unknown direction.

The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and wore a black scarf over his face.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 318-673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD #: 19-183094 in your tip.

