Suspect wanted for theft at Shreveport department store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly took items from Kohl’s department store.

The theft happened back on Dec. 29 in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video shows the suspect leave the business without paying for his merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. If you have information on the identity of this suspect call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 19-203221 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.