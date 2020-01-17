Suspect wanted in DeSoto Parish ATV theft

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with an ATV theft in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office two 2016 Honda 500 Forman ATV’s were stolen between Jan. 10-12 from the IP Mill in Mansfield.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 in this case. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Det. Jordan Ebarb at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (318) 872-3956 or call the Crime Stoppers line at (800) 505-7867.

You can also submit a tip through P3tips.com.

