Suspected boot thief on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives are trying to track down a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a pair of boots.

The theft happened on Dec. 7 at a business in the 7500 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed a black male taking a pair of boots from the store before leaving in a red Ford Crown Victoria.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

