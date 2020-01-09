Suspected car burglar caught on camera

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a vehicle in a Bossier City neighborhood.

According to Bossier City Police Department property crimes division on Nov. 24 a man, possibly between the ages of 18-20 years old, was caught on surveillance video breaking to a vehicle outside of a home.

The suspect was seen coming up to the victim’s vehicle and then entering the vehicle. Some change was taken during the burglary.

Investigators said the suspect appears to have tattoos along his left forearm.

A cash reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.

