Suspected car thieves arrested at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three suspects accused of stealing a car have been arrested at a Shreveport apartment complex.

According to Shreveport Police shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday officers spotted a stolen vehicle at the Cambridge Court Apartments in the 9000 block of Mansfield Rd.

Witnesses saw three men get out of the vehicle and go inside an apartment.

Officers surrounded the building until the three suspects surrendered without incident.

