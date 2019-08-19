Suspected Home Depot thief on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are on the lookout for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing tools from Home Depot.

The theft happened on Aug. 2 in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

When officers arrived they learned that a white male suspect was seen on video taking a Dewalt Miter Saw and a Dewalt Assorted Tool Kit from the store.

The suspect then drove away in a gold Nissan Quest van.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is urged to contact 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3tips app.

