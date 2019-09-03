Suspected purse thief on the run

Expect the heat to intensify in the coming days with several days of triple-digit heat possible. The dry pattern could stick around for more than a week. Tropical Depression 7 forms in the Gulf of Mexico and will not impact the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday was another day of sunshine and plenty of heat. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and once again soared into the mid to upper 90s. The upper-level area of high pressure responsible for our current hot and dry weather will move closer to us in the coming days. That means that the dry weather will stick around and temperatures could increase. Most models indicate that we could see several days with daytime highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect a partly cloudy and hot day for Wednesday. Overnight lows will again be in the low to mid-70s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 90s.