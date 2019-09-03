Suspected purse thief on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a woman accused of stealing a purse from Dillard’s.
The theft happened back on July 8 at St. Vincent Mall in the 1100 block St. Vincent Ave.
The woman was seen on surveillance video taking a purse from Dillard’s.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to contact 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.
