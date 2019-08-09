Suspects caught on camera cashing fake check at Bossier City ATM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help identifying two men accused of depositing a fake check at an ATM and then withdrawing the cash.

Surveillance video from the Capital One Bank on Airline Dr. and Shed Rd. shows two men driving an SUV up to the ATM on June 20.

The driver deposits a fictitious check into the bank account of someone else, and then immediately withdraws the cash.

Soon afterward, the check returned to the bank as fake, and the bank took a financial loss.

Bossier detectives have been in contact with the actual account holder who was defrauded, and they are also attempting to make contact with the registered owner of the SUV, which may or may not be either of the two suspects in the vehicle at the ATM.

That vehicle is a GMC Envoy with La. License Plate 600 BPK.

Investigators are also interviewing other persons in this case, as well as coordinating with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force on possible similar crimes in their jurisdiction of forgery, theft and bank fraud.

Anyone with information about the identity these suspects is urged to call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 to submit a tip or find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.