Suspects caught on camera stealing items from local furniture store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two women accused of taking several items from a furniture store in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Dec. 7 at the “At Home” home decor store in the 1300 block of East 70th St.

According to SPD investigators, two black female suspects were seen on surveillance video taking multiple items from the business.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.