Monkhouse Dr. shooting victim identified
Former Governor Blanco arrives at the State Capitol

Suspects caught on camera stealing purses from Dillard’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a pair of suspects who were seen on video stealing purses at St. Vincent Mall.

The theft happened on Aug. 11 at the Dillard’s in the 1100 block St. Vincent Ave.

A black male and a black female were caught on camera taking several Louis Vuitton purses and duffle bags from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

