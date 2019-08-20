Suspects flee after stealing items from Brookshire’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize three people who allegedly stole items from a Brookshire’s in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Aug. 14 in the 5800 block of Line Ave.

When officers arrived they learned that two black females and one black male had been seen on video taking merchandise from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with for information on the identities of these suspects is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.